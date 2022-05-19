‘Skyrim: Anniversary Edition’ reportedly rated for Nintendo Switch in Taiwan

A Nintendo Switch version of Skyrim: Anniversary Edition has reportedly been rated, and subsequently taken down, by the Taiwanese game rating board.

The rating was screenshotted by Switch Brazil yesterday (May 18), and it appears to show that it was filed last week on May 15. When the Skyrim: Anniversary Edition first launched last year it came to modern consoles and PC, but this didn’t include the Nintendo Switch at the time.

Whilst a Switch port of the game remains up in the air, the original Skyrim did come to the Nintendo console in 2017, and the Taiwanese games rating board has previously revealed other games before they were officially announced.

Advertisement

Last year the Castlevania Advance Collection was rated by the board, with a surprise announcement and release following soon after. The same happened with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, as the Taiwan ratings board leaked the game before its official announcement as well.

In the NME review of the Skyrim: Anniversary Edition, we awarded the game four out of five stars, calling it “an appealing package even if it doesn’t quite set the world on fire with essential content.”

The latest release of Skyrim comes with a wealth of extra content for the now decade-old game, including 48 previously released and 26 new creation club items, all the original downloadable content, next-gen improvements and the entire Special Edition as well.

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5.

Advertisement

JWP

In other news, an update on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series is coming next month, according to the game’s director Tetsuya Nomura. More information will come as part of the original game’s 25th anniversary, which was January 31, 1997 in Japan and September 7, 1997 in North America.