‘Skyrim Together’ modder drops plans to bring multiplayer to ‘Starfield’

The modder behind the popular Skyrim Together multiplayer mod has abandoned plans to make a similar mod for Starfield.

In a post on the official Skyrim Together discord, the developer on the mod stated that they had “ported about 70% of Skyrim Together reversed code to Starfield Together” and that there was one main problem in their opinion, which was that “this game is fucking trash.”

“I didn’t realise this until after I actually started playing the damn game a week after launch. The game is boring, bland, and the main draw of Bethesda games, exploration in a lively and handcrafted world, was completely gone,” the developer explained.

Advertisement

The developer does however confirm that they plan on putting their code online.

“I’ll just throw my reverse-engineered code online in the open-source Tilted Evolution repo, in case anyone wants to finish it,” they said.

“Let me be clear though: what I did so far is port reverse-engineered code and hooks over. There is NO playable version of Starfield Together right now.”

Skyrim Together was released last year, and is described on the Nexus Mods page as being a “passion project, created through the work of a small team of volunteers.”

“The aim of the mod is to develop a true Skyrim multiplayer experience that brings online multiplayer into this otherwise strictly single player game. Our focus is to create a co-op like experience for about 2-8 players,” the description reads.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the game, NME called Starfield a “dizzying adventure that shoots for the moon”, with NME‘s Andy Brown writing that “Despite lacking the thoroughness of Bethesda’s prior open-world games, a wealth of gripping stories and role-playing potential will likely keep players hooked for years”.

In other Starfield news, Bethesda has started defending the game from criticism on Steam. Elsewhere in gaming, Dave The Diver is receiving a spooky crossover with Dredge later this week.