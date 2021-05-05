Activision confirms Sledgehammer Games is working on the next ‘Call Of Duty’

Activision has officially announced Sledgehammer Games as the developer of this year’s premium Call Of Duty title.

Activision Blizzard president and COO Daniel Alegre revealed Sledgehammer’s role during the company’s earnings call for the first quarter of 2021 on May 4. “We are very excited for this year’s premium Call Of Duty release. Development is being led by Sledgehammer Games and the game is looking great and on track for its fall release,” he said

Alegre added that the upcoming Call Of Duty game is being “built for next-generation experience with stunning visuals across campaign, multiplayer and co-operative modes of play”. He also noted that the title has also been “designed to both integrate with and enhance the existing COD ecosystem”.

Later, during a Q&A segment of the call, Activision president Rob Kostich talked about this “integration” between various Call Of Duty games. “If we look ahead for Warzone later this year, there’ll be some other really fun integration with the great work that Sledgehammer Games is leading for this year’s new premium release,” Kostich said.

“Most importantly, at the end of the day, we believe fans are going to be really, really excited and are going to love what the studio is building,” he added.

Prior to the official announcement, prominent Call Of Duty leaker ModernWarzone had claimed that the “next #CallOfDuty title is 100% being developed by [Sledgehammer Games]” earlier this year. He also alleged that the upcoming title will see the franchise return to a World War II setting with the tentative working title of WWII: Vanguard.

Sledgehammer Games is best known for developing Call Of Duty titled such as WWII (2017), Advanced Warfare (2014) and Modern Warfare 3 (2011). It also assisted Infinity Ward during the development of 2019’s Modern Warfare and last year’s Black Ops Cold War.