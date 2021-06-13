‘Slime Rancher 2’ announced during E3 Bethesda and Xbox Showcase

During the E3 2021 Bethesda and Xbox Games Showcase, the sequel to Slime Rancher was revealed to be launching in 2022.

Slime Rancher 2 from Monomi Park will see the return of Beatrix LeBeau to catch new slimes on the Far, Far Range and will be launching on Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Game Pass.

A brand new reveal trailer debuted and showed off first-person gameplay along with a first look at a range of new location and a whole host of collectable slimes.

Here’s the trailer for Slime Rancher 2:

The original Slime Rancher is a first-person life simulation adventure game and launched in 2017 for PC and Xbox One.

E3 2021 is running from June 12 through to June 15. Devolver Digital held their annual stream last night (June 12) and showed off some brand new titles, including Death’s Door and Phantom Abyss.

The E3 2021 Bethesda and Xbox Games Showcase also revealed a first look at the highly anticipated Starfield which will be launching in November 2022.

In other E3 news, Ubisoft also revealed footage of the upcoming strategy game sequel Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, which is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Developers Ubisoft Milan, who worked on the previous title in the series, discussed how the game will feature an ‘easy to play experience, that’s difficult to master for new players’.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope will launch in 2022.

Nintendo accidentally announced Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope earlier today, ahead of Ubisoft Forward.