“Small” secret still waiting to be uncovered in ‘Elden Ring’

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has revealed there is still a “small” secret waiting to be uncovered in the base game.

Released two years ago, Elden Ring has become known as a modern masterpiece, with players exploring every inch of the world created by Miyazaki and FromSoftware.

However, in a new interview with IGN, Miyazaki has revealed there is still something hidden within the game that players have yet to discover.

Advertisement

“We don’t set out to create a difficult game. We set out to create a challenging game. And in order to achieve that, we need there to be threats and dangers, and we need there to be unknowns,” he explained, with creators looking to curate a sense of discovery.

“Our main idea is just to trust players,” Miyazaki continued. “We trust that they’ll overcome these challenges and we trust that they’ll make these discoveries. And I think giving them trust just creates a healthy landscape for them to play and adventure.”

He went on to say team Elden Ring was always “surprised and delighted” by how much the players actually uncover. “For me personally, there is a small element that I feel has not yet been discovered,” he added. “So, whether that’s up to user interpretation or up to just further investigation and playing, that’s something I’m looking forward to. I think it’s a question of when and not if, but there may be something small still missing.”

Last week, FromSoftware confirmed the release date of Elden Ring’s long-awaited expansion Shadow Of The Erdtree alongside an impressive gameplay trailer. Miyazaki has since confirmed that George R.R. Martin has not written any new lore for the expansion but has teased a sequel.

“We don’t want to say this is the end of the Elden Ring saga for now,” said Miyazaki. Shadow Of The Erdtree releases June 21.

Advertisement

In other news, Warner Bros. has said the launch of Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has not met their expectations. The “key release” has apparently left the company facing a “tough year”.