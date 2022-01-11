‘Sniper Elite 5’ will feature locations inspired by Guernsey

It seems that some of the new locations that will appear in Sniper Elite 5 are inspired by Guernsey.

As reported by the Guernsey Press, a team from the development studio, Rebellion, were sent to the island in 2018 to view German bunkers with guides from Festung Guernsey. The project coordinator Paul Bourgaize reportedly said that Rebellion was not there to just take photos.

According to Bourgaize, “they were doing quite a bit of scanning of radio equipment and Occupation relics, hoping to build up their library of equipment, and filming at locations and taking thousands and thousands of images to build up 3D models.”

He added: “They did a scan of the Fort Hommet headland and we could see a 3D image of it, which was interesting.”

The team sent to Guernsey apparently said that they were going to use the island in Sniper Elite 5, and were set to return although complications got in the way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.