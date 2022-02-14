SNK says a trailer for ‘Metal Slug: Awakening’ on PlayStation is fake

SNK Global has denied reports of Metal Slug: Awakening coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, after a “fake” trailer was revealed.

Fans of the Metal Slug series were excited when a Twitter account shared what looked like a gameplay trailer of a game based on the Metal Slug series. The Twitter account bio referred to its efforts as “restoring classics to appetite old fans and new fans”, however at time of writing it has now been removed from Twitter shortly after SNK dubbed it “fake”.

“Metal Slug: Awakening was announced by an unofficial account,” reads a tweet from SNK Global’s official Twitter account, which adds that “this news is fake, so please be careful what you read online.”

METAL SLUG: AWAKENING was announced by an unofficial account.

This news is fake, so please be careful what you read online.#SNK pic.twitter.com/yIHRVVNJXB — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) February 14, 2022

In recent times, we’ve also seen announcements regarding turn-based game Metal Slug Tactics too. Although there’s there’s no release date on the cards just yet for that one, fans will be relieved to know that at least it’s real.

The first new instalment to the Metal Slug franchise since Metal Slug XX in 2009, Metal Slug Tactics slows down the series’ usual run-and-gun gameplay to put a tactical spin on things. Though details are light at the moment, there will also be a “roguelike” element to add more replay factor to the game.

