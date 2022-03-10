SNK titles like ‘Metal Slug’ now playable for free in-browser

A series of classic SNK shoot ‘em ups and fighting games can now be played for free in-browser, with more on the way.

This is thanks to a collaboration between SNK and Piepacker, which is bringing ten games from the SNK Neo Geo generation online and playable.

All the games are being released throughout the month of March, with some available today (March 10), and others available later in the month. SNK’s Sengoku 3 was also added last week.

Advertisement

We’ve listed the games and their release dates below.

March 10, 2022

Metal Slug

Metal Slug X

Samurai Shodown IV

The King Of Fighters ‘98

The Last Blade 2

Baseball Stars 2

March 24, 2022

Shock Troopers

Real Bout Fatal Fury Special

Last Resort

Piepacker officially licenses retro games so they can be played through a web browser, with friend streaming and online play also available. None of the games need to be downloaded to be played, and the Piepacker Beta currently works only on Google Chrome, with the service accessible via this link.

There are currently over 100 classic arcade titles available on Piepacker, with more to be added after these SNK titles in the future as well.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to count SNK as our latest partners,” said Piepacker CEO Benjamin Devienne. “Just like SNK pioneered the video game industry and brought people around arcade machines, Piepacker is committed to creating exciting new ways to play such fantastic classics together, from a web browser.”

Last month SNK clarified that a trailer for the supposed port of Metal Slug: Awakening was actually fake, telling fans “this news is fake, so please be careful what you read online.”

In other gaming news, Nintendo has announced that it is halting shipments to Russia due to the volatility around the “logistics of shipping.”