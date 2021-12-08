‘SnowRunner’ launches Season 6, adds new vehicles and maps

SnowRunner has announced the launch of Season 6: Haul & Hustle and a whole host of other in-game updates.

Season 6: Haul & Hustle sees SnowRunner Year 2 Pass players get access to two new maps, as the action moves to Maine, USA – “a brand new region on the edge of winter. Expect both snow and mud as you traverse the new American wilderness full of adventure and discovery,” says the trailer.

“Your primary objective in Maine is to establish a forestry base deep in the American wilderness. You will start with limited resources and build up your garage as you progress through your missions. That’s right, you won’t be able to repair, refuel, buy upgrades or new vehicles until you’ve adequately upgraded your base. This region isn’t for the faint of heart. Even hard mode aficionados may find this to be a serious challenge,” continues the trailer which you can watch below:

To make things easier though, there are two new vehicles being added to SnowRunner – the Aramatsu Forwarder, an agile 8×8 forestry specialist with a built-in crane and log trailer, and the Tayga 6455B, a tough, versatile 6-wheeler that can handle even the unforgiving terrain of Maine.

Elsewhere in the free update, which is live now, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have added crossplay between PC and PS4, with Xbox One available in the near future. There’s also a fully fledged photo mode, new addons, and a slew of vehicle skins, chosen based on the community’s favourite in-game vehicles.

