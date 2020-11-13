Some PS5 owners are encountering a download queue issue

Multiple PS5 owners have come across an issue regarding downloading games or applications to the console.

The problem was identified by three members at IGN and has since been circulating on various Reddit posts. Those affected will find when they have set a game or application to download, it will be stuck in a “Queued for Download” state, or simply present an error message.

To make the problem even worse, the downloads menu will show nothing, meaning users have no way to cancel the download on their PS5. As cited by IGN, the game is essentially “stuck in limbo”.

It’s been noted that the PS5 library will show the download, however, it cannot be cancelled or redownloaded. When checked on the PS5 store, it will also tell players that they do not own the game and will need to purchase it.

No one game or application seems to be the main culprit, with many citing titles such as Demon’s Souls and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Applications including Disney+ have also been marked as a cause.

The only recurring theme, between the games at least, is that they are all the PS5 specific version of the game. IGN also added that the issue occurred when attempting to download the PS5 version of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, further adding credibility to the console specific theory.

Only one workaround has been mentioned so far that has proved successful for both IGN and Reddit users. A factory reset of the console is said to fix the issues, with Activision themselves even reportedly recommending to IGN to do the same. The downside is that the factory reset will fully wipe the console and isn’t guaranteed for preventing any further issues. There has been no word from Sony on the issue.

The PS5 is not the only console to be suffering early issues. The Xbox Series X has been plagued with reports of faulty disk drives and consistent instances of the console powering down. Xbox Live was also a victim to multiple owners using the console at once, as it temporarily went down on launch day.