Check out a brand-new ‘Sonic Colours: Ultimate’ gameplay footage

Sega has released never-before-seen gameplay footage from Sonic Colours: Ultimate, the upcoming remaster of 2010’s Sonic Colours.

READ MORE: Four dormant SEGA series that deserve a modern revival

The new video gives players a look at Act 2 of the Tropical Resort stage of the forthcoming game. The footage shows off the title’s mix of classic side-scrolling gameplay, combined with a more modern 3D perspective, as the titular blue hedgehog collects rings and speeds through the round.

Advertisement

Sonic Colours: Ultimate was first announced on May 27 in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Sonic The Hedgehog series. The game is set to launch on September 7 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and on PC via the Epic Games Store.

During the Sonic The Hedgehog anniversary stream, creative officer Takashi Iizuka also announced that a brand-new game from Sonic Team is currently in development. This would be the studio’s first Sonic The Hedgehog game since the poorly received 2017 platformer Sonic Forces.

The stream also included plenty of other Sonic information. It revealed that the character will be popping up in Two Point Hospital, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Videogame and even Lost Judgment, which will feature a fully playable version of the obscure ’90s fighting game Sonic The Fighters.

Earlier today, Square Enix revealed the first look at a brand-new Final Fantasy game: Stranger Of Paradise – Final Fantasy Origin. The game, which is being developed by Square Enix and Team Ninja, will be released in 2022 on PC and consoles.