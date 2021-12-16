‘Sonic Colours: Ultimate’ gets new patch and accoaldes trailer

Sonic Colours Ultimate has received a new patch, patch 3.0 which is said to provide quality of life updates.

The new patch launches the same day that Sonic Colours Ultimate has received an accolades trailer.

Advertisement

You can read the full patch notes below.

Celebration Pack New free customizable content for Sonic, including: Burst Shoes Burst Gloves Fireworks Boost Fireworks Aura

Quality of Life Updates Ultimate mix / Original music soundtrack toggle Full screen boost blur effect on/off toggle Tails navigation on/off toggle Full screen movie playback from the options satellite Improved visibility for Cyan Wisp targeting line

General Fixes Improved stability on all platforms Updates to specific enemy attack speeds Improved Green Hover Wisp ring dash functionality Improved visibility of Big Chaser attack visual effects (for Nintendo Switch specifically) Various bug fixes throughout the game



When Sonic Colours Ultimate launched in September of this year it was met with reports of plenty of game crashing and dangerous glitches across all platforms, but the Nintendo Switch was worse off than the others. At that time it was reported that the team were listening and preparing patch work, with this recent 2.6 update being one of them.

In our review of Sonic Colours: Ultimate, we said:

“When Sonic Colors: Ultimate feels like a Sonic game, it’s tremendously satisfying. When it deviates from the familiar pattern, it all feels a bit too slow and forced, shoving in too many ideas to master any of them.”

It’s been a busy time for the blue blur, with a trailer for his new film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 debuting at The Game Awards alongside the first footage of Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Colours: Ultimate is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Advertisement

In other news, Dontnod Entertainment has announced its first game as a third-party publisher – Gerda: A Flame in Winter, a narrative game launching in 2022.