‘Sonic Colours: Ultimate’ players report bugs and crashes on Switch

Players have been sharing clips showing various bugs, glitches, and crashed affecting Sonic Colours: Ultimate, which primarily appear to be for the Nintendo Switch release.

Sonic Colours: Ultimate releases officially on September 7 but fans who pre-ordered the digital deluxe edition have been able to unlock the game early on September 3.

However, as reported in Eurogamer, Switch owners were in for a shock. Many have taken to Twitter to share some of the weird glitches and bugs they have already encountered with the game, from missing assets to Sonic falling through stages.

Sonic colors ultimate is a port. pic.twitter.com/mQDt5oZyLA — Sanic123 (@SSanic123) September 3, 2021

Another clip‘s visual glitches appear so bad that the player added a seizure warning, an issue that brings to mind Sonic creator Yuji Naka’s 3D platformer Balan Wonderworld, which was fixed with a day-one patch.

One Twitter user went as far as calling Colours “the most broken Sonic game ever made”, even worse than Sonic Boom or the 2006 installment (commonly referred to as Sonic ’06), which are usually regarded as the blue hedgehog’s lowest points.

Yeah, no Sonic Colors Ultimate is objectively the most broken Sonic game ever made, not even Boom or 06 was this bad.#SonicColorsUltimate #SonicColoursUltimate #SCU pic.twitter.com/y1CkYx0Tca — DREAM$OUL ᴹ♚ᴶ (Bday in 23 Days!!!🥳🥳) (@RnB_DREAMSOUL) September 4, 2021

Colours is meant to be a remaster of the 2010 Wii game, featuring a number of modern enhancements and features. However, according to a review from Nintendo Life, the Switch version “feels more like an enhanced port of the Wii original than a proper remaster. Unlike other consoles, Sonic Colours only runs at 30FPS on Switch (though it is stable) and the graphical improvements feel relatively minimal.”

Sega has yet to publicly acknowledge or indicate that Sonic Colours: Ultimate will be patched before the game officially launches on September 7.

