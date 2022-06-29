‘Sonic Frontiers’ new Cyber Space levels are more traditional, less open-world

The new Cyber Space levels in Sonic Frontiers have been detailed, and they offer more traditional linear levels amid the upcoming game’s open world.

These new levels were shown off during yesterday’s (June 28) Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, which focused on third-party titles coming to Nintendo Switch over the next year or so.

You can check out the Cyber Space levels in the embedded video below.

Set for release this winter, the new footage of Sonic Frontiers explains how players will need to grab keys to progress through these Cyber Space zones, which look like a combination of classic fan-favourite levels and more linear challenges in the new games “open-zone” world.

Players will find these areas by exploring the different Starfall Islands and collecting Portal Gears, which allow Sonic to enter the Cyber Space zones across the map.

In the NME preview of the upcoming game, Jon Peltz said: “I left the demo wanting to play more and see what the world and story have on offer. The concept and ambition are there — time will tell if the mechanics receive enough polish to make this a must-play in the franchise.”

It also looks like Sonic Frontiers will embody the new direction of the franchise, as executive Takahashi Iiuzuka said: “Sonic Frontiers is that next step for the next ten years. We hope that fans believe in us and that they enjoy what we’re showing them. We’re looking forward to when they get to play it and really understand what it’s about.”

Sonic Frontiers is slated to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PCand Nintendo Switch later this year.

