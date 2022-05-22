‘Sonic Frontiers’ targeting high review scores according to Sega

Sega has said that it is targeting high review scores for the upcoming Sonic Frontiers, after recent mainline Sonic The Hedgehog games had middling reviews.

This goal for the newest entry in the franchise was revealed by Sega in a transcription of its investor question and answer panel for the last fiscal year (from May 20). When asked if Sega is setting target scores for Sonic Frontiers, the company said:

“We have set internal targets, as the correlation between the scores of external evaluation organisations and sales is high in Europe and North America.”

“If the game gets a high score, it can become a must-buy game, and possibly generate synergy with sales, so we are currently working hard to improve the quality of the game toward its sales for the holiday season,” Sega continued.

These comments follow a lack of critical success for the Sonic Team-developed mainline games. The investor question specifically mentions Metacritic scores, with the last two main series games, Sonic Lost World and Sonic Forces, scoring in the low 60s and mid-50s respectively on the website.

The same can’t be said for Sumo Digital’s Team Sonic Racing from 2019, and the Sega published Sonic Mania from 2017, both of which scored average and high aggregate scores.

Outside of a trailer from last year, very little is known about Sonic Frontiers, but Sega has said that it will be an “open-zone” take on the franchise. It’s also been confirmed that the game is still set to release this year, with news coming soon.

Sonic Origins is the other franchise game set to come from Sega this year, as the hedgehog’s first four entries are being remastered and revamped for modern consoles this June.

