‘Sonic Frontiers’ is getting a photo mode and new challenges

The Sights, Sounds, And Speed update for Sonic Frontiers has been revealed, with developer Sega listing a photo mode, new challenge modes, and more coming to the game.

While the update was announced today (March 20), players will not have to wait long to play the update, as it launches on March 23.

As for what it includes, Sega has revealed that Sights, Sounds, And Speed will introduce a photo mode, which gives players a free-roam camera and seven different filters to take screenshots with.

The update will also introduce a number of new challenge modes, which can be played directly through Sonic Frontiers’ menu once the main story has been completed.

While the Cyber Space Challenge will task players with completing seven stages from each of the game’s islands before the clock runs out, Battle Rush will offer a “special surprise” to players who can quickly defeat waves of Guardians and Titans.

Finally, Sights, Sounds, And Speed will also add a Jukebox feature to Frontiers. The Jukebox will allow players to listen to music from Frontiers and the wider Sonic series — including the likes of Sonic Adventure 2‘s ‘Live & Learn’, ‘Open Your Heart’, and Merry Kirk-Holmes’ metal track for Frontiers.

The Jukebox will include 53 songs in total. 13 of these will be unlocked automatically, while players will need to find Sound Memories to unlock the other 40.

Looking ahead, Sega has shared that Sonic Frontiers will be updated with “new features, challenges, playable characters, and more” through two more updates planned for later this year.

Sonic Frontiers launched in November 2022, and NME awarded it three stars out of five in our review.

“A game caught between ideas, Sonic Frontiers is bland and unfulfilling,” the review reads. “Despite an emotional story and thrilling Portal stages, Sega’s open-world format falls flat due to repetitive grinding and a lack of substance.”

