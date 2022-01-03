‘Sonic Frontiers’ was originally supposed to release in 2021

Sega has revealed that the upcoming Sonic Frontiers was supposed to release in 2021, but that making sure it was high quality pushed it back.

This comes from a published investor Q&A from mid-December last year (thanks, Sonic Stadium) where one investor asked a question about the upcoming “open-zone” take on the series.

Question: “Sonic Frontiers looks like an open world kind of concept. Is that correct? Also, if you have any target number of sales, can you please share?”

Answer: “As for target number, because this is a completely new title for the first time in many years, and we are planning for a global multi-platform roll-out, we would like to go beyond the first year sales number of Sonic Forces, which is the previous title. For lifetime sales, we look forward to further increase. We’d like for you to wait [for a] future announcement for the details, but this is the title with no compromise in terms of quality and that has taken on many new challenges.”

Previous title Sonic Forces apparently “performed strongly” according to Sega, although no official sales data has been given for its first year of release.

“Originally it was planned to be released this year, the 30th anniversary of Sonic, but we have postponed the release for a year in order to further brush up the quality,” continues the answer. “Not only for this title, but during the development phase, we have been steadily conducting analysis to improve the quality of the title before release, such as introducing game testing based on external evaluations, and I have a feeling that it will become a good game and have high expectations for it.”

Sonic Frontiers is set to take the world-famous hedgehog in a direction clearly inspired by Breath Of The Wild, as reminiscent screenshots and footage show that the game’s levels will be “open-zone-inspired”, which is apparently a “huge leap forward for the franchise.”

