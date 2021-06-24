‘Sonic Mania’ and ‘Horizon Chase Turbo’ are free on the Epic Games Store

Starting today (June 24), Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo are both free to download on the Epic Games Store until 4pm on July 1.
As part of their deal to offer free games every week, Epic Games has announced that both Horizon Chase Turbo and Sonic Mania will be free to keep if you download them through the Epic Games Store platform this week.
Sonic Mania was released in 2017 and received widely popular reviews at the time, with multiple reviews claiming that it’s one of the best Sonic The Hedgehog games ever released.
In a similarly retro vein, Horizon Chase Turbo is described as “a racing game inspired by the great hits of the ’80s and ’90s” and offers races across 48 cities.
The game also features a multiplayer split-screen mode “that rescues the nostalgia of playing with your best friends sitting on a couch all night long.”
As well as revealing both games available this week, Epic Games has announced that the next game to be made free is The Spectrum Retreat, a first-person puzzle game where you’ll need to discover the truth behind an unsettling hotel.
To do so, you’ll need to confront “an array of colour-coded puzzles, mind-bending physics challenges and the growing fear of exposing your true intentions.”
In other news, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has reiterated that the Epic Games Store will “someday” add a shopping cart feature for users to make purchases with.