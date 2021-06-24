‘Sonic Mania’ and ‘Horizon Chase Turbo’ are free on the Epic Games Store

Starting today (June 24), Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo are both free to download on the Epic Games Store until 4pm on July 1.

As part of their deal to offer free games every week, Epic Games has announced that both Horizon Chase Turbo and Sonic Mania will be free to keep if you download them through the Epic Games Store platform this week.

Sonic Mania was released in 2017 and received widely popular reviews at the time, with multiple reviews claiming that it’s one of the best Sonic The Hedgehog games ever released.

On the Epic Games Store page, Sonic Mania is described as “the ultimate celebration of past and future. An all-new adventure full of unique bosses, rolling 2D landscapes, and fun classic gameplay. Sonic Mania brings retro fast-paced platforming into the future through pixel perfect 2D graphics running at 60FPS.”