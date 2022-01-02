‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Lego set recreates Green Hill Zone

Lego has released a new set featuring Sonic The Hedgehog‘s Green Hill Zone, which is available for purchase now.

The set costs £59.99 and features the classic level Green Hill Zone complete with palm trees, a loop the loop, and a Sonic minifig. The set is available to order now with a limit of two per customer, it includes 1125 pieces alongside enemies such as a brick-built Dr. Eggman and Eggmobile.

The store page says that you can “arrange the level in your own way and bring it to life with a Sonic The Hedgehog minifigure and Dr. Eggman, Moto Bug and Crabmeat figures. Step-by-step building instructions are included and – like in the game – you collect Chaos Emeralds as you progress. A display stand for the 7 Emeralds and Sonic minifigure completes a colourful centrepiece. All in all, it’s the best Sonic nostalgia gift for yourself or any fan.”

The set also includes a lever-activated spring for one of Sonic’s iconic jump pads to allow for high reaching jumps.

The Sonic The Hedgehog set comes from Lego’s Ideas range. “Lego Ideas building sets are created by Lego fans and voted for by Lego fans. Inspired by everyday life, historic moments, popular culture or totally original ideas, there is a huge variety of exciting model kits for play and display. It’s a Lego universe of creative fun and infinite brick-built possibilities with exciting gift ideas for all ages.”

