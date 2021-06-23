Sonic turns 30 today – here’s how you can stream the anniversary concert

Today (June 23) marks the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Sega will be streaming an anniversary symphony concert filled with tracks from across the series.

The Sonic 30th anniversary symphony concert was originally announced during last month’s Sonic Central livestream.

As well as orchestral performances of classic Sonic tracks, Crush 40 – the rock band behind songs in the series including the main themes for Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2.

The event takes place later today (June 23) at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm BST. Fans will be able to tune into this concert for free on YouTube or Twitch.

Less than 24 hours until the #Sonic30th Anniversary Symphony! We can't wait to share some of your favorite Sonic tracks from the last 30 years. 🎵 Art by @SonicOfficialJP pic.twitter.com/FcvqFLMtM7 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 22, 2021

During the Sonic Central stream, Sega also revealed Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Wii game, which is set to launch on September 7 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (via the Epic Games Store)

It also teased a cinematic showing a new game from Sonic Team that is coming in 2022, as well as a new compilation of classic Sonic games titled Sonic Origins, which will include Sonic CD, Sonic The Hedgehog 3, and Sonic & Knuckles.

In a recent interview published ahead of Sonic’s anniversary, Takashi Iizuka, the head of Sonic Team and the vice president of product development for the franchise, said he hopes that the 2022 Sonic game will “lay the foundation” for future titles.

“Sonic Adventure laid the foundation for 20 years of Sonic titles after its release,” said Iizuka. “So in the same way I really hope that this new title releasing in 2022 lays the foundation for the following future Sonic titles – that is the idea behind the challenge for the team.”

Not to steal the blue hedgehog’s spotlight, but today is also the 25th anniversary of the N64, which launched with Super Mario 64.

In a recent interview regarding rumours of a Switch Pro, Nintendo of America’s president Doug Bowser did not deny the existence of such a console but said, “We’re always looking at technology“.