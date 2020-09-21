Sony apologises for PS5 pre-order mess, promises more stock on the way

Sony Interactive Entertainment has issued an apology to gamers over the messy pre-order process for the PlayStation 5.

On September 16, the company announced the PS5’s release date and pre-orders last week during a showcase, while revealing that the first batch of pre-orders scheduled to go live the day after the showcase.

Unfortunately, a number of retailers jumped the gun and launched pre-orders almost immediately. According to The Verge, this led a scramble from other retailers randomly opening their pre-order slots as well, causing confusion for customers. All pre-orders that have been launched are currently sold out.

Sony has since taken to Twitter to address the pre-order situation while promising that more units will be made available soon. “Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details,” it said.

Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/h1TaGsGBun — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 19, 2020

Sony also confirmed that more PS5 units will be made available through the end of the year when it launches, affirming gamers that they haven’t missed out on getting their hands on the highly anticipated next-gen console.

Sony previously confirmed reports that the PS5 would not support backwards compatibility with PS3 or older generation titles. It will however, support up to “99 per cent” of PS4 games.

The company also announced the PlayStation Plus Collection, which will let PS Plus subscribers play a number of “generation defining PS4 games” for free on the PS5. Among the selection are first-party titles such as The Last of Us: Remastered, God Of War and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

The PS5 will be launching on November 12 in the US and other select territories. The rest of the world, including the UK, are expected to receive the console on November 19.