Sony believes indie devs have been “waiting for the next VR boom”

A senior member of staff at Sony has said he believes indie developers have been “waiting for this next VR boom” as the company prepares to launch its PlayStation VR 2 headset.

The PSVR2 is due out early 2023 and speaking at GI Live 2022 earlier this week, PlayStation’s head of independent developer initiative Shuhei Yoshida spoke about what the new headset will offer (via VGC).

“There are big games like Horizon: Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village and yes, they’re amazing, but it’s the indies, in my mind, that really take the risk because they want to make games on VR,” he said before adding that “indies have been waiting for this next VR boom.”

He went on to say how “the VR market is small. It’s still growing thanks to Meta doing a great job promoting the Quest, so more people are coming into trying VR for the first time, but still, compared to console gaming, it’s a subset and a growing market.”

Speaking to NME last year, Bithell Games’ Nic Tringali said he believes studios are “only just scratching the surface of what VR can do.”

“There are so many different experiences being made possible right now. Traditional genres are being imported, new genres are being created,” he added.

Sony recently released a new trailer for the headset, with the description reading: “Discover how the revolutionary immersive features of PlayStation VR2 can transport you to thrilling worlds that feel, look and sound real through PlayStation VR2 Sense technology.”

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the PSVR 2 will not be backwards compatible with PSVR titles.

Explaining the decision, Sony said it is because it is “designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience.”