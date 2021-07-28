Sony confirms Nixxes acquisition “will help” bring more exclusives to PC

Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has confirmed that their recent acquisition of Nixxes Software was to help port more of their titles to PC.

Speaking to Famitsu, Ryan has confirmed that Sony plans to utilize Nixxes Software – which Sony acquired earlier this month – to port more PlayStation titles to PC. Going into detail, Jim stated:

“We are also happy with our efforts to provide our IP to PCs, although it is still in its infancy, and we look forward to working with Nixxes to help with that.”

Advertisement

Acquired by Sony in July 2021, Nixxes Software has experience porting games like Tomb Raider, Marvel’s Avengers and Deux Ex: Mankind Divided to PC. On their website, Nixxes Software describes the studio as “an industry-leading Dutch company specializing in video game design, development and porting”.

The website also shared, “Nixxes joined PlayStation Studios to focus on delivering the highest-quality gameplay experiences for PlayStation fans.”

Earlier in the year, Ryan described the decision to ramp up ports as “a fairly straightforward decision for us to make.” Just last month, Hermen Hulst – head of PlayStation Studios – shared that “we do value PC gamers, and we’ll continue to look at the right times to launch each game.”

These statements seem to ring true, as Sony has brought several significant exclusives – including Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone – to PC in recent years.

Advertisement

As Hulst and Ryan noted, Sony’s move to port more games to PC is still in the early stages, so it may take some time for further exclusives to join the platform.

In other news, Marvel’s Avengers has new endgame content in “Omega Level Threat” – including new missions that will offer a “top tier of difficulty”.