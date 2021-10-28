Sony creates ‘PlayStation PC’ label for its PC game releases

Sony has reportedly created a new subsidiary that points to expanded ambitions for its future PC releases of PS4 and PS5 games.

A listing on Corporation Wiki (as spotted by VGC) shows that “PlayStation PC LLC” was registered in April 2021. The business is registered at the same San Mateo, California address as Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, which represents the entire PlayStation brand.

Some Steam users have also noticed that the publisher details for some PC releases of PlayStation games have changed. The listing for 2019’s post-apocalyptic open-world adventure Days Gone now shows the publisher as PlayStation PC LLC, although the page for Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition still lists PlayStation Mobile, Inc as publisher.

However, clicking the “publisher” link on either game now brings up a Steam page for “PlayStation Studios“, which perhaps indicates that the “PlayStation PC” name won’t be used for customer-facing activity in future.

The creation of the new subsidiary does point to an expanded role for the PC in Sony’s future gaming plans. Beyond its existing PC ports, the publisher has already confirmed that the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will bring the entire Uncharted collection to PC in early 2022, while God of War will arrive in January next year.

Earlier in October 2021, former Sony CEO Shawn Layden spoke on his reasoning for bringing more PlayStation titles to PC, saying that the strategy was “to go out to where these new customers are, these new fans could be”. While Layden suggested fans shouldn’t expect PlayStation titles to launch day and date on PC, he also said “never say never”, especially with the company’s new leadership following his departure.

So far, Sony has taken an almost “boutique publisher” approach to its PC releases, and it seems to have paid off – all of its PlayStation ports to date have been well received, and there’s notable excitement for the forthcoming titles it has announced. With the formation of PlayStation PC LLC, expect to see PC playing a bigger role in Sony’s release plans going forwards.

