CustomizeMyPlates cancels PS5 faceplate orders following ‘legal action from Sony’

Faceplate customisation company CustomizeMyPlates has been forced to cancel all of its PlayStation 5 faceplate orders after Sony allegedly threatened legal action against the company.

CustomizeMyPlates revealed its unofficial custom PS5 faceplates last week, and had drawn the attention of many gamers who were keen on modifying the appearance of their PS5 consoles. The faceplates have since been removed from the firm’s website.

Sony eventually caught wind of the unauthorised hardware, and have allegedly threatened legal action against CustomizeMyPlates, prompting the firm to cancel all faceplate orders, according to a VGC report.

Advertisement

A CustomizeMyPlates represented said to VGC via an email: “Before we launched, we did our due diligence and were of the opinion, that because Sony only had pending patents on the faceplates there would be no problem”.

The rep added that the issue first began a day after CustomizeMyPlates’ website went live, with Sony’s lawyers asking the firm to change its name – which was PlateStation 5 – due to trademark infringement.

The following day, Sony’s lawyers had informed the company that “Sony’s intellectual property extended to the faceplates, and that if we continued to sell and distribute them in any country, we would end up in court.”

CustomizeMyPlates has since had to cancel all orders worldwide, and refund all purchases following Sony’s threat of legal action. While the firm’s website is still up and running, the company has now shifted gears, and will instead be selling custom PS5 console and DualSense controller skins.

Skins differ from faceplates as they do not involve removing the original PS5 faceplates, but rather act as a vinyl sheet than can be added to the existing Sony faceplates for customisation.

Advertisement

Sony’s PS5 consoles are set to launch on November 12 in the America, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 in the U.K., and the rest of the world.