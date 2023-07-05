Sony “expected to release” PS5 Slim in 2023, alleges Microsoft

Microsoft has alleged that Sony is planning to launch a slim model of the PlayStation 5 before the end of the year, according to a court filing in the continuing case between the technology corporation and the Federal Trade Commission.

IGN noted that the document’s argument is that the Nintendo Switch is a competitor to the Xbox Series consoles and the PlayStation 5, based on the upcoming handheld PS5.

“PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point,” claimed Microsoft. “Sony is also anticipated to release a handheld version of PlayStation 5 later this year for under $300.”

Late last year, when Famitsu pressed Sony’s vice president Hideaki Nishino on the possibility of a console upgrade, he did not outright deny it. “It will be a very important time for the platform as well,” said Nishino of the results of the 2022 fiscal year. “I won’t be able to talk about specifics at this time, but I hope that you will look forward to next year (2023).”

This apparent slim version of the PS5 appears to be releasing in tandem with Project Q, which offers the ability to stream games from the console to its 8-inch screen. Project Q also possesses “full” DualSense features, though the device will only work with Wi-Fi. At the moment, the release date is sometime in 2023, but Microsoft seems to be sure that it will arrive before the end of the year.

