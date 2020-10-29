Sony expects the PS5 to sell 7.6million units within five months

Sony is expecting its upcoming next-gen console, the PlayStation 5, to sell 7.6million units by the end of its current fiscal year.

The company’s executive deputy president and chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, revealed the figure during an earnings call with investors on Tuesday (October 27). He said that the company expects to launch the PS5 in “the best ever condition” and sell over 7.6million units by March 31, 2021, according to Financial Times.

Totoki cited the PS5’s “appealing software lineup, the strength of the PlayStation brand, our pre-eminent game ecosystem and our cohesive gamer community” for the sales projections. However, he also cautioned that meeting the figure will also depend on the PS5’s success in the US against the Xbox Series X and S.

Later in the call, during a Q&A session, Totoki also said that the company’s long-term goal for the system is to surpass the total sales for the PlayStation 4. “Yes, it is a challenge,” he said, “but we are very eager and committed to succeed and surpass the aggregated unit sales of PS4.”

Earlier this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that the first 12 hours of pre-orders for the PS5 had matched the sales for the first 12 weeks of its predecessor, the PS4, although he did not reveal specific features.

Ryan described the demand for the PS5, based on the pre-order levels, as “very, very considerable”. He added that “it may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one”, although the company is “working as hard as we ever can” to keep up with demand.

Sony also recently lifted the embargo on unboxing information on the PS5, which led to the release of numerous unboxing videos from tech outlets and influencers such as Marques Brownlee and Jenna Ezarik. Check them all out here.