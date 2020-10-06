Sony is anticipating the PS5’s initial sales to outsell the PS4

With the PlayStation 5 around the corner, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s president and CEO believes it’s initial sales will outsell the PS4.

When the PS4 launched back in November 2013, the overall sales within the first fiscal year accumulated to 7million total units. According to an interview between Korean site Naver and PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, the company believes the PS5 will outdo the previous figure.

A translation of the interview is said that Ryan stated: “We think the PS5 will sell more in its first fiscal year than it sold in the first fiscal year at the time of PS4 launch”. The fiscal year ends in April, meaning that Ryan believes the PS5 will reach over 7million total units sold before that time.

After the PS5 showcase event last month, pre-orders instantly went live with no warning. As a result, many fans rushed out to secure their order and the allocation was gone within the first few hours. Subsequent waves of pre-orders have had the same effect since.

The console will launch in two forms. A standard edition for £449/$500US, and a digital only version for £359/$400. Sony is also ramping up the price of its first-party games, making the leap from the traditional $60, up to $70. Titles such as Demon’s Souls and Godfall will be priced accordingly on the release date.

It is difficult to talk about the overall game market or other game consoles, but I think the value is obvious in the case of the PS5,” Ryan later added. “We’ll excite fans around the world with the best exclusive games on the market today and deliver a truly next-generation device experience that will captivate them.”

Despite expecting strong sales, the PS5 Digital Edition is reportedly running at a much lower quantity than its standard counterpart. Some retailers have claimed that their allocation has barely reached a maximum of 25 per cent.