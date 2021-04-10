Sony is reportedly working on a “counterpunch” to Xbox Game Pass

According to the original God of War game director, Sony is planning on a PlayStation equivalent to Xbox Game Pass.

As reported by VGC, this comes from a recent YouTube stream where David Jaffe, who is also known as the co-creator of Twisted Metal, shared that he has spoken to multiple sources at PlayStation about plans to respond with “a counterpunch” to Microsoft‘s Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

According to Jaffe, who had previously worked at PlayStation for 14 years before leaving in 2007, he doesn’t know what it will look like saying “What I can tell you is I know they are doing some stuff because I know people at Sony who have told me that they are doing some stuff.”

In November 2020, it was reported that Sony might be working on PlayStation’s answer to Xbox Game Pass. This was according to Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, who was asked in an interview about how the company will respond to Microsoft’s popular subscription service.

At the time, Ryan said, “There is actually news to come, but just not today”. This is after the CEO made a statement about releasing new games on a subscription service in September last year, ruling out an Xbox Game Pass-esque service for the PS5.

Right now Sony has PlayStation Plus, a monthly subscription service which delivers several games to the player each month, as well as PlayStation Now where players can sign up to play a collection of previously released titles.

Jim Ryan recently confirmed that more PlayStation games will be released on PC, starting with Days Gone this Spring.