Sony is shutting down PlayStation Communities for PS4 in April

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it will be shutting down support for the PlayStation Communities feature for the PS4 in April this year.

Sony shared the news via its official products and services page on its website. “Beginning in April 2021, this feature will no longer be supported or available on your PS4 console,” reads the announcement.

Sony has, however, confirmed that players will still be able to stay connected with one another and use its messaging services through the PS4 and PlayStation app. A fixed end date for the PlayStation Communities service has not been announced.

The PlayStation Communities feature allowed players on the PS4 console to create and join community groups based on their interests, and allowed them to interact with one another through messaging and other services.

The service’s end seems to be yet another step in Sony’s progression towards full PS5 support in the future. Earlier this year, Sony announced that it will end support for the rental and purchase of movies and TV series via the PlayStation store by August 31.

Players who have purchased any form of media via the service in the past will still be able to access their purchases via their PS4, PS5 or mobile devices, but will not be able to purchase or rent anything new past August 31.

In early January, it was announced that Sony reportedly ceased production of most PS4 models in Japan, including the PS4 Pro, in order to make way for the production of more PS5 units.

The report also claimed that Sony Interactive Entertainment “plans to shift PlayStation to PS5 at once this year”, which corroborates SIE CEO Jim Ryan’s previous statements that the company still believes in distinct console generations.