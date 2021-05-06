Sony and Nike team up for new PS5-themed Paul George sneakers

Sony has unveiled its latest collaboration: a pair of PlayStation 5–themed sneakers with Nike and LA Clippers basketballer Paul George.

George announced the new Nike PG 5 colourway on PlayStation blog, alongside a flashy video that showcases the sneakers’ design. According to the basketballer, the shoes were designed by Nike and PlayStation with the involvement of Yujin Morisawa, the artist behind PS5’s sleek and futuristic design.

The result is a white Nike sneaker with a black tongue with neon blue accents and lining that “are heavily inspired by the industrial design of the PS5”. The sneakers also include Paul George and PlayStation logos on the tongues and stitching across the body.

Advertisement

The PG 5 PlayStation 5 colourway will be released in select regions from May 14 onwards. Sony has confirmed that the sneakers will also be available via the the Nike SNKRS app and the Nike website. In addition, PS4 and PS5 owners who have purchased a copy of NBA 2K21 can unlock the PG 5 PlayStation 5 colourway shoe in-game via the Nike Store from May 6 onwards.

Get ‘em in game. Starting tomorrow, NBA 2K21 owners can lace up with the new PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway on PS4 and PS5. Unlock them in the Nike Store pic.twitter.com/nAxdY9Fen7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 5, 2021

The PG 5 PlayStation 5 sneaker is the latest collaboration between Sony and a list of pop culture and sporting icons. In November last year, American rapper Travis Scott – who was also appointed as a Strategic Creative Partner for Sony – unveiled a new PS5-themed Nike Dunk Low line.

Advertisement

The neutral-toned sneakers featured massive PlayStation branding on the sole, and the PlayStation’s iconic coloured logo on its heels. The shoe, like previous Nike collaborations with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand, also featured a reversed swoosh, pointing forwards instead of backwards.