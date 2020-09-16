Sony officially announces PS5 release date and prices

Following Microsoft announcing the news for its upcoming next-gen systems, Sony has finally revealed the PS5 release date and prices.

Its new console will retail for £449.99 (US $499.99) and will be available from November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The rest of the world is expected to receive the PS5 on November 19.

The PS5 digital edition will also be available on the same dates and is retailed at £359.99 (US $399.99). Pre-orders will start as early as tomorrow (September 16), PlayStation confirmed.

PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

Advertisement

Alongside the news of the release, numerous titles for the console were also shown during a PS5 showcase. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was given a gameplay demonstration and is set to headline the launch day titles, alongside Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Destruction: All Stars.

Sony also introduced the PlayStation Plus collection. A new service which will allow PS Plus members to download a variety of PS4 games on their PS5 for free. Games included consist of God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Detroit: Become Human.

Additionally, each console also comes preloaded with Astro’s Playroom, a free game which is designed to showcase the new DualSense. The controller is said to have numerous unique features including adaptive trigger and haptic feedback.

It’s previously been announced that previous controllers won’t be supported for PS5 games, however, they can be used on PS4 titles through backwards compatibility. Other peripherals, such as the official headsets, PS Move controllers, and camera are said to work.

Advertisement

It was reported yesterday that Sony was facing manufacturing issues with the PS5, however, Sony later came forward and said that the statement was false.

To meet demand, the company is said to be booking 60 flights through Delta airline in an attempt to get consoles to retailers as quick as possible.