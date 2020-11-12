Sony announces PlayStation 5 launch dates for Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia

Sony has finally announced the release and pre-order dates for the PlayStation 5 in Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.

While the rest of the world – Asia included – will receive the next-gen video game console on November 19, gamers in Malaysia and the Philippines will only receive the consoles on December 11. Meanwhile, players in Indonesia will have to wait until 22 January, 2021. A reason for the console’s delayed launch in these countries have not been announced.

Fans in Malaysia can pre-order the console starting from today (November 12), while pre-sales for Indonesia will open on December 18. It’s currently unknown if the console will be available for pre-order in the Philippines.

The standard PS5 will cost MYR2,299 in Malaysia, PHP27,990 in the Philippines, andIDR 8,799,000 in Indonesia. The disc-less Digital Edition PS5 will retail for. MYR1,889 and IDR7,299,000 in Malaysia and Indonesia respectively. However, it will not be available in the Philippines.

Also announced were a list of authorised retailers for the consoles’ launch. The pre-order details will be announced by the retailers, and will be in accordance to the stores’ operating times.