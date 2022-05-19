Sony says Bungie acquisition is a “major step” in its multiplatform work

Sony has said that its upcoming Bungie acquisition represents the first big move the company is making to become more multiplatform.

The statement comes from a corporate strategy meeting Sony held yesterday (May 18), which was reported by VGC, where Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said the Bungie acquisition “will be a catalyst to enhance our live game services capabilities.”

“Our acquisition of Bungie also represents a major step forward in becoming more multiplatform,” Yoshida added.

Advertisement

Sony has flirted with releases on different platforms with some of its key modern first-party titles before, with the likes of God Of War, Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection, and Horizon Zero Dawn receiving PC ports after their initial release. At the time the Bungie acquisition was announced though, it was also confirmed that current and future Bungie projects would remain multiplatform.

Bungie also stressed its plans to remain independent, with the developer’s senior community manager, Dylan Gafner, most recently tweeting out: “There will never be a “muzzle” big enough to stop us from standing up for what’s right,” which was said in response to PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan’s controversial email on abortion rights.

Sony made its plans to acquire Bungie publicly known in January, with the acquisition costing roughly £2.6 billion. It was a relatively unprecedented move for the company, which has typically acquired developers who had closely worked with Sony to create exclusive software in the past. Outside of the Destiny franchise, Bungie is most well known for creating the seminal Xbox flagship shooter franchise, Halo.

Since its initial release in 2014, the Destiny franchise has become one of the most popular multiplayer shooters on the market, with the total player base hitting 187million as of last September.

Advertisement

In other news, more information on the next instalment of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is going to be revealed next month.