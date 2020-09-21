Sony shares the install size for multiple PS5 games

Ahead of the the PlayStation 5’s launch in November, Sony has revealed some of the install sizes for its first-party games.

Various store listings have appeared on Sony’s PlayStation Store and have begun indicating how much hard drive space owners will need for upcoming first-party games on the system, which comes packed with a custom 825GB SSD.

Demon’s Souls is said to be a minimum of 66GB, whereas Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a minimum of 50GB. Those who are aiming to pick up the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales, which includes a remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, will find a file size starting from 105GB.

Advertisement

Anyone who picks up both Demon’s Souls and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will find their hard drive space taking up 171GB, which is roughly 20 percent of the entire storage. Alternatively, owners who have only purchased the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales will find 13 percent of the hard drive has been taken up.

Both Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Destruction AllStars will release on the PS5 launch day, however, neither has received a confirmed file size as of yet.

It’s been reported that the PS5 Digital Edition stock levels has been significantly lower compared to the standard edition. According to multiple sources, allocations have been as low as 13 percent, compared to higher levels of the standard PS5 console.

In a recent interview, Sony confirmed that the PS5 would not be backwards compatible. According to the company, following focused efforts on on the SSD and DualSense controller, the feature was unable to be added.