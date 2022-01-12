Sony’s Firesprite will reportedly develop new Twisted Metal reboot

Sony‘s Firesprite studio will take over from Lucid Games in the development of the rumoured Twisted Metal reboot, according to a new report.

It was reported last year that a new game in the Twisted Metal series was in development at Lucid Studios, the team behind Destruction AllStars. It would be the first game the series has had in over a decade. VGC reported that the revival would be built around a free-to-play model, as Destruction AllStars made a last-minute transition to become a PlayStation Plus title instead of a premium release.

VGC is now reporting that Sony has moved the development to Firesprite:

“We now understand that UK-based Firesprite – which was acquired by Sony last year – is the developer which has taken over the Twisted Metal project.”

Sony is still yet to announce a Twisted Metal reboot or respond to any of these rumours, but considering its plans to adapt the series into a television series, slated to release in 2023, it’s a safe bet that the publisher will be looking to rekindle interest in the property. The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, star Anthony Mackie will reportedly don the iconic mask of John Doe – the Twisted Metal series lead.

VGC suggested that the change in developer could be as a result of poor reception to Destruction AllStars. The game was originally planned to be a full price PS5 launch game, but Sony delayed its release and announced it would be free on PlayStation Plus for two months instead. When it did release it was priced at £17.99.

