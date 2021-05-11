Sony’s next-gen PlayStation VR reportedly features 4K resolution

Sony‘s new PlayStation VR headset for the PlayStation 5 reportedly has several next-generation features, including 4K resolution.

According to a new report from UploadVR, multiple “reliable sources” close to Sony have said that the new PlayStation VR device will have a significantly higher resolution at 4000×2040 pixels, a lens separation adjustment dial, and gaze tracking “capable of foveated rendering”.

The VR headset is also said to have a vibration motor that can be used by game developers for the purpose of haptic feedback, a feature that is already present in the PS5 DualSense controller.

In February, Sony announced its next-generation PSVR headset, confirming that it will have an updated system with better visuals, improved ease of use, and a single cord design.

Sony later revealed more details about the PS5 VR controller, saying that it will “build upon the innovation we introduced with the DualSense wireless controller” as well as sharing brand new images of the device.

The company is yet to reveal official details about the headset which will go alongside the controller, but previously confirmed that there’s “so much more to share about the next-generation of VR on PS5”.

Elsewhere, a PlayStation 5 redesign is reportedly set to go into production in 2022.