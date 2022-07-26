‘Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator’ gets gory ‘Among Us’ crossover

Strange Scaffold has launched the Bean Bone update for Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, an Among Us crossover which will allow players to “buy the mangled remains of your former crewmates”.

The Bean Bone update launched on Monday (July 25), which adds a sizeable slice of free content – including a new “Bean Bone” organ, which is a crew member from Innersloth‘s Among Us that has been chopped in half.

“Among us organ traders, the Bean Bone is known as the most delicious organ in the galaxy,” shares the Bean Bone’s in-game description, while Strange Scaffold founder Xalavier Nelson Jr. added that the update will let plays “buy the mangled remains of your former crewmates.”

The Among Us crossover also brings a “multitude” of new quests, more character portraits to choose from, and the ability to help Interstellar Influencers “go viral (and make their subsequent apologies) on the galactic stage.”

“Their entire role is to make your life while working with them a living hell,” added Nelson in a follow-up post, who also said that the update includes “the most evil quest I’ve ever designed.”

BEHOLD THE STORY OF THE MOST EVIL QUEST I’VE EVER DESIGNED, COURTESY OF THE NEW AMONG US-THEMED UPDATE FOR MY VIDEO GAME, WHICH IS ALSO CURRENTLY ON SALE BUY IT AND JUSTIFY MY MADNESShttps://t.co/aEh6ac49qh pic.twitter.com/pGkl2tP4lA — Xalavier Nelson Jr. (@WritNelson) July 25, 2022

When the Among Us crossover was announced in April, Strange Scaffold also shared that it will also include crossover content from Bugsnax and Inscryption.

In our four-star review of Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, we praised it as “a masterclass of economic game design in more ways than one,” and added that it plays as “a trading simulator brimming with all the excitement and personality of an action game.”

