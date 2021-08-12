‘Spelunky’ and ‘Spelunky 2’ coming to Nintendo Switch eShop

Spelunky and Spelunky 2 are finally coming to Nintendo Switch – in Australia, at least.

According to the Australian Nintendo eShop, a new release date has been added for both Spelunky and Spelunky 2 – seeing them arrive on the Nintendo Switch on August 26, 2021.

“Both Spelunky 1 and Spelunky 2 will be released, at least in Australia, on August 26th – just a couple weeks away,” said Daniel Vuckovic from Australian Nintendo Community, Vooks. “The first game will set you back $15.00AU and the second $30.00AU.”

Unfortunately, there’s no sign of an updated release date on the UK eShop. But it’s a good indicator that we’ll likely see the same release date added to other regional eShops shortly.

Both games were originally announced as coming to the Nintendo Switch back in December 2020, but developer Mossmouth hasn’t given any updates on the release since.

Spelunky was originally released as freeware for Microsoft Windows back in 2008 and became an instant indie hit. Following an unknown adventurer known as the spelunker, the game borrows roguelike elements and combines them with real-time sidescrolling.

Spelunky 2 builds on the concept of the original game, taking the action to the moon as players search for treasure and missing family members. There are plenty of other additions too, with branching paths and rideable animals adding a new dimension to the 2D platformer.

Spelunky is currently listed at £8.99 on the UK eShop while Spelunky 2 will cost £17.99.

Unfortunately, neither are available to pre-order just yet, but this could change soon if a new release date is added.

