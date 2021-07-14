‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ actor fuels sequel rumours in Instagram post

Actor Nadji Jeter has sparked speculation that he is returning to the role of Spider-Man after posting, and then swiftly deleting, a photo of himself in motion capture gear on Instagram.

Jeter posted the image on Tuesday (July 13), showing him sitting patiently as motion tracking dots were applied to his face, but did not state what role or project he was preparing for. However, he deleted the post from his account after fans started speculating that he was shooting for the next Spider-Man game from developer Insomniac Games.

However, fans screencapped the photo before Jeter deleted it, such as Twitter user @ErfanManavi, below:

Although it’s possible that Jeter could be working on a new and unrelated project, the 24-year old actor’s only other video game capture work was as Sam in the original The Last of Us, and his most recently announced project, thriller movie The Runner, was released in March 2021.

Jeter debuted as Miles Morales in Insomniac’s 2018 PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man game, where the character gained spider-powers of his own, before stepping into the leading role in 2020’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The sequel-slash-spinoff, which saw Miles protecting New York City while Peter Parker was away, launched alongside the PS5 as part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered package, but was also available on PS4.

Jeter also reprised the role of Morales in 2019’s Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, and voiced the character on the 2017 Spider-Man animated series.

Insomniac hasn’t officially announced a full-length sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, but given the success and popularity of the two games to date, it is widely accepted to be in development. In June 2021, Alex Zenke, an advanced senior animator at Insomniac, added fuel to the fire by saying he hadn’t been working on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart but instead shifted from Spider-Man: Miles Morales to a “redacted” project.

In June 2021, Insomniac announced it was hiring for a new multiplayer project. Details have yet to be announced, but with two Spider-Men now in the mix, a game pairing the classic Peter Parker with the new Miles Morales would likely go down very well with fans.