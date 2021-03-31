‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ gets new Advanced Tech suit

Insomniac Games has launched a new suit for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The new Advanced Tech suit – which is currently available in the game – is the 20th suit to be featured in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The suit is a newer, more advanced version of Miles’ iconic black and red Spider-Man suit.

Rolling out today, our new #MilesMoralesPS4 #MilesMoralesPS5 update adds the Advanced Tech Suit and includes various fixes. Additionally on PS5 only, the update adds realistic muscle deformation on select suits. pic.twitter.com/1nnSvgJB2P — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 30, 2021

The suit – like all others in the game – can now be unlocked through a series of side missions and challenges. The suit was introduced in a new update alongside a number of bug fixes, as well as a new game feature that is currently exclusive to the PlayStation 5.

On the PS5, selected suits in Spider-Man: Miles Morales will now show “realistic muscle deformation”. Josh DiCarlo, who serves as the lead character technical director at Insomniac Games took to Twitter to explain what the feature means.

“We’ve fully simulated the entire character from the inside-out, using techniques previously only available in film. Every deformation that you see on the surface of the costume is the result of muscle and cloth simulation,” he said.

The feature will essentially give Miles’ movements are more realistic look and feel, as his muscles flex and relax on certain parts of his body.

The newly released patch also includes improved stability and fixes to issues that caused players to fall through the map during mission replays, player models not fully rendering, lighting issues and more.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales released in November alongside the PS5 and received a glowing four-star review from NME’s Jordan Oloman, who called the game a “well-paced package that is just as long as it needs to be, delivering a gorgeous next-gen intro that is full of heart and humour”.