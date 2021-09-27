Spider-Man will have his own story in ‘Marvel’s Avengers’

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man will have his own cutscenes and story in Marvel’s Avengers.

Whilst answering questions on Discord, (Thanks, TheGamer) Crystal Dynamics’ Dan Matlock confirmed that Spider-Man will be arriving as an “event” and would therefore have his own story and dedicated cutscenes “for sure”.

Spider-Man was intended for inclusion in Marvel’s Avengers in early 2021, exclusively for PlayStation owners. Despite delays and a troubled launch for the game, Senior Game Designer Scott Walters assured fans the web-slinging superhero was still on his way.

“In terms of what we can say now, we’ve always scheduled and looked to bring Spider-Man out in 2021 for PlayStation owners. That is still on track, so we’ll have more announcements later on this year,” he remarked in an interview with Screen Rant last month, although no new details have been released since then.

Marvel’s Avengers has now been out for over a year, and celebrated its first anniversary with a free bundle at the beginning of this month. The bundle included a new outfit for Iron Man, a Black Panther nameplate, and several boosts.

A patch recently removed Denuvo anti-piracy software from Marvel’s Avengers, one of many games to do so in recent months. The software is intended to stop cracked versions of the game from being used. However, Denuvo is often blamed for reducing performance and causing frame rate issues.

