‘Spirittea’ blends the life-sim stylings of ‘Stardew Valley’ with ‘Spirited Away’

No More Robots has announced Spirittea, a life-sim that tasks players with fixing up an old bathhouse to help out local spirits.

Sprittea is set in rural East Asia, with players able to see the spirit world after having drunk from a mysterious old teapot. Because of this, they can then see spirits, and over the course of the game are tasked with helping these spirits find peace.

Players will live day to day, managing the old bathhouse where spirits go to relax. There looks to be plenty to do outside of work too, as Spirittea combines management mechanics with those found in life sims.

Speaking in a press release, No More Robots said:

“Inspired in equal measure by iconic life sim Stardew Valley, and classic spirit-focused anime and manga, Spirittea follows a writer who has escaped to the countryside, in order to clear their head and find inspiration for their next novel.”

The gameplay certainly looks reminiscent of Stardew Valley, as you can see in the reveal trailer.

As well as helping out spirits with their requests, there’s NPCs to befriend, and hobbies like karaoke and bug-catching to take on. Guiding you through this adventure is Wonyan, a cat-spirit that holds the keys to the old bathhouse.

Once you’ve helped a spirit, they will start visiting the bathhouse, where you can offer them towels, salts, snacks and soaks. Over time, the bathhouse can be upgraded with new furniture and rooms. More upgrades will mean different spirits coming to visit, and eventually the visit of a Lord Spirit, that take up a whole room each.

Spirittea will release later this year on PC and consoles.

