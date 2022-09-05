‘Splatoon 3’ fans should beware of online spoilers ahead of launch

Splatoon 3 isn’t scheduled for release until September 9, but it seems retail copies have shipped early and as a result, spoiler content is appearing online already.

Story spoilers, boss battles, cutscenes and more have been appearing on platforms such as YouTube over the weekend, but it seems Nintendo is taking action to have the content removed, as many of these videos are now showing as being blocked for copyright reasons. Nevertheless, some of these are racking up views in the tens of thousands before Nintendo can get to them, including the end cutscene.

The Splatoon subreddit is taking an active approach to removing spoilers appearing on its message boards prior to the game’s launch too, with discussion about un-revealed story details and the discussion of the existence of un-revealed story content being banned until the release date of September 9 alongside images, videos and memes related to the story.

With multiplayer servers not online until the day of release, the only content appearing is that of the single-player campaign mode, with other options such as Turf War and Salmon Run being unavailable until September 9.

It’s not the first time a Nintendo game has found its way into the public domain before its intended release date either, as similar issues occurred prior to the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in November 2021, as well as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 earlier in the year.

Last week, Nintendo shared a seven-minute gameplay trailer for Splatoon 3, which showcased the shooter’s arsenal of new weapons.

NME recently got to preview Splatoon 3, and found it feeling “modernised and new” with a series of quality of life changes.

