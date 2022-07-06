‘Splatoon 3’ Switch OLED model has been announced

A Nintendo Switch OLED model based on the upcoming exclusive Splatoon 3 has been announced, with it releasing just ahead of the game’s launch.

The announcement comes via a video showing off the new model, with it being set to release August 26. The back of the OLED and the Joy-Con’s are covered in intricate graffiti, akin to what’s seen within the Splatoon titles. This aesthetic extends to the dock, which also has a single ink splashed across its front. It’s noted in the video that Splatoon 3 is sold separately, so this isn’t a bundle that includes the game and is purely aesthetic.

There is currently no word on whether the new Joy-Con’s can be bought separately, however Nintendo has posted images of a Splatoon 3 Pro Controller via its official Twitter account. The controller also has the same graffiti and ink effect to it. Lastly a Carry Case, with both the controller and the case will be launching alongside the game on September 9.

Pre-orders for the new OLED model, the Pro Controller, and the Carry Case aren’t currently open. There are also no prices listed, although each of these products will likely be listed at a similar price to standard models.

Splatoon 3 is poised to be one of the biggest Nintendo Switch titles this year, alongside the likes of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with its 2017 predecessor having sold a total of 13.3million copies for the system. The game was originally announced in a 2021 Nintendo Direct, and has since had a steady stream of new information and in-game footage in the lead-up to its launch.

