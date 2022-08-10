Players will be able to try ‘Splatoon 3’ early via free “Splatfest”

Nintendo has confirmed players will be able to try Splatoon 3 later this month, via a limited-time Splatfest.

Announced during a dedicated Splatoon 3 Direct, the free-to-play Splatfest will run from 9AM to 9PM local time on August 27.

Acting as a demo for the game, the Splatfest will see players “pick a team based on the announced theme, then settle the outcome via battle.” The theme for the 2022 event is Rock, Paper Scissors, with three corresponding teams to choose from.

According to the Direct, the actual Splatfest consists of two halves. The first is a four vs four turf war battle, while the second sees the winning team of four take on two opponents from each losing team in a special tricolour turf war.

Big news, the #Splatoon3: Splatfest World Premiere demo is on the way! This inaugural Splatfest asks which reigns supreme, Rock, Paper, or Scissors? The action (and the demo) kick-off 8/27 from 9am to 9pm PT! Pre-order the demo today:https://t.co/Kv3vD8lkK9 pic.twitter.com/69CxKjxhrU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 10, 2022

Players can pre-load the demo now, ready for the event later this month.

A Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to access the Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo,” says Nintendo. “Everyone who downloads the demo will receive a code redeemable for a 7-day free trial,” that must be redeemed by September 1, 2022.

The Splatoon 3 Direct also confirmed Nintendo’s roadmap for post-release content.

The game will launch with 12 playable maps on September 9, with more to be added via free updates. Players can also look forward to new catalogs and weapons every three months alongside x battle and league battle modes.

Nintendo has also confirmed it’s planning “large scale paid DLC” for Splatoon 3.

