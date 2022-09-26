‘Splinter Cell’ remake will rewrite the series for “modern-day” audiences

A job listing at Ubisoft‘s Toronto studio has revealed that an upcoming Splinter Cell remake will have a story designed for a “modern-day audience.”

READ MORE: The best PS5 games to play in 2022

In a job listing (via PSU) seeking a scriptwriter, Ubisoft touched on how it’s approaching the task of remaking the first Splinter Cell game, which was released in 2002.

“Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience,” reads the job listing. “We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable.”

Advertisement

Ubisoft goes on to say that a successful applicant will “help create a cohesive and compelling narrative experience for a new audience of Splinter Cell fans,” and describes the position as “an opportunity to be part of a treasured franchise, rebuilt on Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine to deliver next-generation visuals and modernized stealth gameplay, while preserving what’s at the heart of the Splinter Cell experience.”

The studio’s Splinter Cell remake was announced back in December 2021, and will be a ground-up remake of the 2002 title. At the time, the remake’s producer Matt West acknowledged that there’s “stuff that simply needs to be redone from scratch to be up to snuff for a modern gameplay experience.”

However, it’s unlikely that Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell remake launches any time soon. When the project was greenlit, West said the game was in “the very earliest stages of development,” and since then the team has stayed relatively quiet.

Earlier in the month, Tencent invested £258million in Ubisoft and shared it was eyeing “new heights” for the company.

In other gaming news, Jeremy Corbyn has been pictured playing Thatcher’s Techbase, a Doom mod that lets players re-kill Maraget Thatcher.