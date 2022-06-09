‘Aliens: Dark Descent’ announced for 2023 release

The newest instalment of the Alien franchise was announced at the 2022 Summer Games Festival. Aliens: Dark Descent is set to release sometime in 2023.

Developed by Tindalos Interactive, creators of the Battlefleet series, Aliens: Dark Descent will be a squad-based single-player action game.

The trailer depicts a squad of marines on a mission to get an offline relay back online. However, they predictably run afoul of a horde of xenomorphs and are forced into a fight for their lives.

Before the trailer ends, a brief glimpse of the gameplay can be seen. The game clearly employs a top-down perspective. A group of marines fighting off a horde of aliens can be seen before the title card flashes on the screen, announcing a 2023 release date.

Unlike the isolating solo experience of Alien: Isolation, Dark Descent appears to focus on controlling a squad of marines, leaning into the action side of the Alien franchise.

The combat looks to be in real-time, rather than the turn-based mechanics of the XCOM franchise. It’s not clear how these marines will be controlled, they may require manual piloting or more macro mechanics where the player will have to juggle each marine simultaneously.

According to the game’s Steam page, the plot of the newest Alien game will involve repelling a Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe. The player will also come into conflict with rogue operatives from the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, as well as a “host of horrifying creatures”.

The Alien franchise is rapidly continuing its long history of video game adaptations, with Aliens: Fireteam Elite releasing just last year.

Check out every other Summer Game Fest announcement here, or anything announced during the Summer Of Gaming 2022 here as well.