Square Enix wants to make more ‘HD-2D’ SNES remakes

Square Enix is reportedly considering remaking more classic SNES titles into HD-2D games.

As reported by Famitsu (translated by VGC), during a show on Square Enix’s Japanese YouTube channel, several developers working on Triangle Strategy revealed that the company’s president Yosuke Matsuda wants to remake more SNES games using the HD-2D art style.

“The president ordered us to make more use of HD-2D, so we decided to think about remakes of past titles,” said Triangle Strategy producer Tomoya Asano. “So we lined up possible titles and thought about which could be done in HD-2D, and brought them to the president.”

Advertisement

HD-2D refers to Square Enix’s art style for games such as Triangle Strategy and Octopath Traveller, which both feature HD pixel art and animation, making them reminiscent of the classic titles.

“[The list included] titles released by Square Enix for the Super Famicom – ones which were suitable for HD-2D, ones which were unsuitable for it, and ones which were impossible to play, like mahjong games,” Asano added. “We lined up all of them and made a presentation that Live A Live was the most suitable. The second place was ActRaiser.”

Triangle Strategy, which is set to launch on March 2 for Nintendo Switch, is a tactical role-playing game where the player is required to command a group of warriors after being entangled in a conflict between three nations.

Earlier this month, during the February Nintendo Direct broadcast, Square Enix revealed the Live A Live remake featuring the HD-2D aesthetic, which was initially released in 1994 in Japan.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, during the latest Letter from the Producer live stream, Naoki Yoshida, director and producer on Final Fantasy 14, revealed the in-progress graphical update for the MMO.