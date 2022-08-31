Square Enix won’t show ‘Final Fantasy 16’ at Tokyo Game Show

Square Enix has confirmed what titles will be showcased during the Tokyo Game Show, with Final Fantasy 16 missing from the list of confirmed games.

Tokyo Game Show has released a list of exhibitors and what people can expect to be showcased, with Square Enix set to give players updates on a variety of Final Fantasy titles – but Final Fantasy 16 isn’t mentioned anywhere.

According to the official Tokyo Game Show website (and translated by Eurogamer), Square Enix will be bringing news on Final Fantasy 14, Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin and mobile remake Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis.

The studio will also be offering players a look at Tactics Ogre Reborn, Dragon Quest Treasures, The DioField Chronicle, Romancing Saga – Minstrel Song, Star Ocean 6, and Valkyrie Elysium.

The hybrid digital/in-person Tokyo Game Show opens September 15 and runs until September 18.

Back in June, a new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 was revealed alongside the news that the title is looking at a summer 2023 release.

At the same time, director Hiroshi Takai confirmed that development on Final Fantasy 16 is finished and the game can now be played through from start to finish “though, from optimisation to brush-up, there is still a mountain of challenges to tackle as we head into our final push.”

Following that the producer of Final Fantasy 16, Naoki Yoshida, confirmed the reason for the game’s lack of turn-based combat, saying it’s to appeal to a younger audience.

He later said that he believes the Final Fantasy series is “struggling” to adapt to industry trends but isn’t worried. “My current impression is that all we can really do is create multiple games, and continue creating the best that we can at any given time.”

In other news, Xbox has confirmed it will be showcasing at Tokyo Game Show next month, with updates on existing games alongside news from developer partners.

Konami has also announced its lineup for the Tokyo Game Show and teased a new entry into a series that is “loved all around the world”.